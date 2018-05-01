Watch Robert Plant's New "The May Queen" Performance Video

Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters have premiered their new performance video for "The May Queen." You can check it out above.

The video for the song—the first single from Plant's 2017 album, Carry Fire—was shot at Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters' concert at the O2 Apollo Manchester last November, and directed by Ryan Mackfall.

Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters also recently announced a new live DVD, Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters Live at David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption. You can pick up a copy of the DVD here.

