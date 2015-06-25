The Rolling Stones and Buddy Guy Play "Champagne and Reefer" — Video

This past Tuesday night, the Rolling Stones brought their Zip Code Tour to the Marcus Ampitheater in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy opened the proceedings and later joined the Stones for a rendition of the Muddy Waters classic "Champagne and Reefer."

This isn't the first time Guy has joined the band for a version of that particular song. They performed it together at New York City's Beacon Theater in 2006; that performance that was captured in the Martin Scorsese concert film, Shine a Light.

