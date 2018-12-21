Watch Spinal Tap Play "Christmas with the Devil"

If you've so much as emerged from your home over the last few weeks, your ears have likely been assailed by any number of seemingly endless (seriously! it makes you wonder just how much Christmas music is out there...) playlists of Christmas music, syrupy and sweet enough to rot your teeth right out.

Luckily for all of us though, there are bands out there like Spinal Tap to combat the onslaught.

Their venture into Christmas music, "Christmas with the Devil," is a beautiful example of everything that makes them so wonderful. You can watch the band perform the song live in the video above.