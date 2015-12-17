Watch the Trailer for 'Down & Dirty' Johnny Winter Documentary

Johnny Winter fans have been waiting patiently for the release of the much-anticipated Winter documentary, Down & Dirty. Today they got some good news. The film is coming out on home video this March 4, and you can watch the trailer from it below.

Johnny Winter: Down & Dirty is billed as the definitive, feature-length documentary about the acclaimed blues guitarist, who died July 16 2014.

Created by Lemmy co-director and producer, Greg Olliver, the documentary will be available worldwide on March 4 on DVD and iTunes. The package will feature never-before-seen photos and bonus footage, including extended interviews and his final studio performance, a solo resonator version of the Son House classic “Death Letter.”

Olliver filmed Winter during the final two years of Johnny’s life, where he captured the making of the guitarist’s Grammy-winning album Step Back and its subsequent tour. The result is an intimate portrait of the guitarist, his childhood (“I got in a lot of fights...Just ‘cause you’re a different color…”), his friendships with Muddy Waters and John Lee Hooker, his love of the blues and his connection to the guitar (“Guitar is the only thing I was ever really great at,” he says).

Olliver also talked with many of Winters’ peers and friends, who appear in the film, including his brother Edgar, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Double Trouble bassist Tommy Shannon (who performed on Winter’s early albums), Derek Trucks, Joe Perry, Warren Haynes, and many others.

“When Johnny picks up a guitar, you never know quite what’s gonna come at you,” says Billy Gibbons. “But whatever it is, it’s gonna be good.”

The film will include extensive bonus footage. Pre-order should be available on Amazon soon.