Watch Tremonti Cover Metallica's "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" on Hello Kitty Guitars

A few months ago, we told you about John 5's mini set of Van Halen, Metallica, Pantera, Slayer, Kiss, Iron Maiden and Marilyn Manson covers, all played on a Hello Kitty guitar. Now, Mark Tremonti and Eric Friedman have taken up the Hello Kitty guitar challenge, choosing to embark on a full cover of Metallica's "Welcome Home (Sanitarium)" on the instruments.

Thanks to the folks at Loudwire, we no longer have to wonder what the Master of Puppets cut would sound like if played on a Hello Kitty guitar and ukulele. You can watch a video of the guitarists' performance of the song above.

Tremonti's new concept album, A Dying Machine, is set for release this Friday, June 8 via Napalm Records.

You can pre-order the album right here. For more information, visit marktremonti.com.