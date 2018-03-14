Watch John 5 Play Van Halen, Metallica, Pantera, Slayer, Kiss Riffs on a Hello Kitty Acoustic Guitar

You might've seen former Marilyn Manson and current Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 play some of the most iconic guitars in rock history, sure. But, have you ever seen him play a Hello Kitty acoustic?

Thanks to the folks at Loudwire, we no longer have to wonder what it would be like to hear one of hard rock's six-string greats tear it up on a Hello Kitty mini guitar.

During the video, which you can watch above, John 5 gives classic Van Halen, Metallica, Pantera, Slayer, Kiss, Iron Maiden, Marilyn Manson and Alice in Chains riffs a try, while also demonstrating his mastery of techniques such as banjo picking and flatpicking.