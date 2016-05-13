Watch Zakk Wylde, Corey Taylor and David Draiman Cover Black Sabbath

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Following yesterday’s press conference announcing the “Ozzfest Metts Knotfest” mega-festival, Zakk Wylde’s Black Sabbath cover band, Zakk Sabbath, took to the stage at the Palladium in Hollywood.

The band, which also features Rob Zombie bassist Blasko and and Danzig and Queens of the Stone Age drummer Joey Castillo, were joined by Slipknot’s Corey Taylor for “Fairies Wear Boots” and Disturbed’s David Draiman for “N.I.B.”

“Ozzfest Meets Knotfest” is scheduled to take place September 24 and September 25 at the San Manuel Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California. Check out the videos below and let us know what you think in the comments.