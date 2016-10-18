Wayne Hancock Premieres New Song, “Killed Them Both”

(Image credit: Victor Barajas (provided))

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Killed Them Both," a new song by Wayne “The Train” Hancock. The track—which you can stream below—is from Hancock's new album, Slingin’ Rhythm, which will be released October 28 via Bloodshot Records.

On "Killed Them Both," Hancock gets to the chilling point ASAP with a bluntness that’d probably make Johnny Paycheck smile. Listeners might initially miss the tragedy in the lyrics because the song's back beat will have them heading for the dance floor.

Slingin’ Rhythm is a finely honed, day-in-the-life slice of juke-joint rhythm sitting in the sweet spot of American music somewhere between country, hillbilly, jazz and western swing. It was produced by Lloyd Maines (Uncle Tupelo, Dixie Chicks, Ray Wylie Hubbard).

"Lloyd is a highly respected pedal steel guitar and dobro player, so we had a good time 'talking steel',” says Rose Sinclair, Hancock's "old school" non-pedal steel guitar player. "Lloyd had a specific idea for the steel solo on this song, and taught it to me on the spot. I’m always up for learning new techniques, so this was a bonus."

The song—and the entire album—also features a hefty serving of tasty fretwork from guitarists Bart Weinburg and Greg Harkins, players whose contrasting but equally rootsy styles come together to create pure magic on Slingin’ Rhythm. “2 String Boogie” and Merle Travis’ “Divorce Me C. O. D.” bounce along on crisp, jazzy guitar licks, referencing Chet Atkins and Hark Garland right on up through Deke Dickerson.

To preorder Slingin’ Rhythm, head here. For more about Hancock, visit waynehancock.com.

P.S.: Wayne Hancock & Co. are on the road about 200 days a year. Check out their current tour schedule right here.

Slingin’ Rhythm Track List:

01. Slingin’ Rhythm

02. Dirty House Blues

03. Killed Them Both

04. Wear Out Your Welcome

05. Two String Boogie

06. Over Easy

07. Small Bouquet of Roses

08. Divorce Me C.O.D.

09. Dog Day Blues

10. Love You Always

11. Thy Burdens Are Greater Than Mine

12. Slingin’ Rhythm Intro