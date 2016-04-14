White Denim Premiere “Had 2 Know (Personal)” Music Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of White Denim’s music video for the single “Had 2 Know (Personal),” off their new album, Stiff.

Stiff, the Austin-based group’s seventh studio LP, showcases the band's soulful brand of American rock and roll along with plenty of fine guitar playing.

The video, which you can check out below, shows the band jamming in a local music store—on an Ovation and at least one old Mosrite—as tablature for the song scrolls across the screen in real time—a touch of nostalgia for anyone who has spent hours learning from VHS instructional tapes.

Of course, the tabulature isn't just for show. The band is inviting you to learn how to play the song, then upload your own version being sure to tag @whitedenimmusic and using the hashtag #ListenToWhiteDenim on Instagram or Twitter. The grand prize includes a signed vinyl copy of Stiff, a limited-edition tour poster and a set of custom guitar picks.

"We hope you enjoy learning how to play 'Had 2 Know (Personal),' the band said in a statement. 'We'll repost our top favorites. The last day to enter is May 6'."

Stiff is available via iTunes and Downtown Records, and you can catch White Denim on tour in the U.S. through August.

For more about the band—and for their current tour dates and more—check out whitedenimmusic.com.