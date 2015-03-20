White Empress: “The Congregation" Lesson Video Featuring Paul Allender — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive lesson video for “The Congregation" by White Empress, a band that features Paul Allender, who spent 18 years as Cradle of Filth's main guitarist.

The song is from White Empress' full-length debut, Rise of the Empress, which was mixed and mastered by veteran producer Kit Woolven (Thin Lizzy, Cradle of Filth). It was released in September 2014 via Peaceville Records.

The band—which also features Mary Zimmer (ex-Luna Mortis) on vocals, Chela Harper (ex-Coal Chamber) on bass, Jeremy Kohnmann (the Awakening) on guitars and Will Graney on keyboards—is busy gearing up for a busy 2015, which sees them heading to Japan in May (You can see all their current dates below), with several more shows around the world now in the works.

For more information about White Empress, visit their Facebook page or whiteempress.com.

White Empress North American Headlining Shows

• Fri 5/1 - High Noon Saloon - Madison, WI

• Sat 5/2 - Every Buddy's - Chippewa Falls, WI

• Fri 5/8 - Metal Grill - Milwaukee, WI

• Sat 5/9 - POV's 65 -Spring Lake Park, MN (Twin Cities)

Belphegor/White Empress in Japan

• Tue 5/12 Shibuya Club Quattro – Japan

White Empress Headlining in Japan

• Thu 5/14 White Empress Headlining - Astro Hall - Tokyo

