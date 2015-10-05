The Who Perform “Baba O’Riley” and “You Better You Bet” Live in Hyde Park

The Who Live in Hyde Park comes to theaters across the U.S. for one night on October 8.

You can watch an exclusive preview of the film below, where we present Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend performing their classic tracks “You Better You Bet” and “Baba O’Riley.” Recorded in front of a sell-out crowd of 65,000 fans, Live in Hyde Park shows Daltrey and Townshend celebrating 50 years of classic songs that span their entire career.

The performances include “My Generation,” “Pinball Wizard,” “Baba O’Riley,” “Who Are You” and other celebrated songs from hit albums such as Who’s Next, Tommy, Quadrophenia, My Generation, Live at Leeds and others up to the present day.

In addition to the performances, The Who Live in Hyde Park includes exclusive interviews with Daltrey and Townshend, Robert Plant, Iggy Pop and many others. To find showtimes for The Who Live in Hyde Park near you, visit TheWhoFilm.com.

“You Better You Bet”

“Baba O’Riley”