The Wild Feathers Premiere "Overnight" Music Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Overnight," a new music video by Nashville's the Wild Feathers.

The track is the first single from the band's new album, Lonely Is a Lifetime, which is set for an early 2016 release.

"Overnight" is about society’s desire for instant gratification, about people wanting success but not putting in the work, effort and time to get it done. The video employs a collage of decades' worth of stock footage showing a slew of schemes promising instant success.

