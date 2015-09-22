The Winery Dogs Discuss "Empire," a Track from Their New Album, 'Hot Streak' — Exclusive Video

In this exclusive video, the Winery Dogs' Richie Kotzen, Billy Sheehan and Mike Portnoy discuss "Empire," a track off their new album, Hot Streak.

As it turns out, "Empire" almost didn't make it onto the album. Find out the full story in the video below!

"We all had some down time this past January and decided to get together at my place to throw some ideas around," Kotzen told GuitarWorld.com. "Before we knew it, we had about 15 musical 'skeletons,' as I like to call them. I sat with them for a few months and out of nowhere started hearing melodies and lyrics.

"Then I sent them to the guys and said, 'Hey, I think we have a record here!' Everything was fresh from the very beginning. It’s a true representation of what we do together."

Hot Streak will be released October 2 via Loud And Proud Records. It's available now for pre-order at Amazon.com.

In conjunction with the release of Hot Streak, the Winery Dogs will embark on a world tour that kicks off October 3 in the U.S. Stay tuned for those dates!

For more about the Winery Dogs, visit thewinerydogs.com.