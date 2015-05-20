Yngwie Malmsteen Performs "Overture" at Guitar World Studios —Video

Recently, just as his Guitar Gods tour was getting off the ground, shredder Yngwie Malmsteen visited the Guitar World studio in New York City.

Why? Why else! To melt some faces!

In the exclusive Guitar World video below, Malmsteen performs his instrumental "Overture," the track that kicked off his 2014 Guitar Gods tour shows—and that opens his 2010 Relentless album. Of course, Malmsteen is playing along to a backing track (The band isn't hiding somewhere off camera).

Stay tuned for more "Malmsteen in motion," courtesy of the fearless GW video crew!