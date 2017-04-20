Zakk Wylde and Zakk Sabbath Premiere "War Pigs" Music Video

Zakk Wylde and his Black Sabbath cover band, Zakk Sabbath, have premiered a new music video, and you can check it out below.

It's a pro-shot clip of the band (directed by Justin Reich) performing Sabbath's "War Pigs." The recording is from the band's new limited-edition album, Live in Detroit, which is slated for a June 16 release via Southern Lord Recordings.

The album's three—that's right, three—tracks were captured at the band's thundering performance at the Fillmore in Detroit last October 28. Southern Lord will release Live in Detroit as a one-time, vinyl-only pressing in multiple color variants. The band also will be selling the album during their upcoming tour, the dates of which you can see below.

Besides Wylde, Zakk Sabbath features Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie) on bass Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens of the Stone Age) on drums.

Live in Detroit Track Listing:

Side A

1. "War Pigs" (13:25)

Side B

2. "Supernaut" (4:57)

3. "Fairies Wear Boots" (7:33)