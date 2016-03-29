Zakk Wylde Premieres "Sleeping Dogs" Music Video

Zakk Wylde has premiered the music video for "Sleeping Dogs," a track off his new album, Book of Shadows II.

Long time collaborator Justin Reich was tapped to direct the clip, which you can check out below.

"Black Label brethren o' doom Father Justin Reich did another amazing job directing the video," Wylde said. "I asked Father Justin to capture the sights, sounds, smell and feel of the first day my parents dropped me off at kindergarten. Watching the video made me realize why I'm so fond of reading and vegetables."

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor appears on the album version of "Sleeping Dogs."

"Having Father Corey Taylor's brilliant voice on 'Sleeping Dogs' fulfilled my vision of the two of us as the modern day Simon & Garfunkel," Wylde said. "We may not be as legendary, talented or as handsome as those two, but we've eaten at some of the same restaurants as them.""Sleeping Dogs," "Tears of December" and "Lost Prayer" are now available as an iTunes instant gratification tracks, meaning fans who pre order the album on iTunes will get the single immediately. An additional preorder bundle is also available offering a Book of Shadows II CD plus a poster.

You can also find Wylde on the cover of the new May 2016 issue of Guitar World.