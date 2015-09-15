ZZ Top Finally Perform "La Grange" in La Grange, Texas — Video

ZZ Top’s jumpy "La Grange" has been a crowd favorite since it was released in 1973 on the band's Tres Hombres album.

As most fans know, the song was named for La Grange, Texas, home to the Chicken Ranch brothel, which was inspiration for the popular play and film The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas.

Anyway, earlier this month—after 42 years—ZZ Top finally brought the song to the town. On September 5, they performed "La Grange" at La Grange’s Fayette County Fair.

“Well, it’s fair to say we liked the blues groove,” said ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons about the song. “And, of course, the subject matter. It was a pleasant surprise when it began making its splash.”

You can check it out below. And yes, it's a slow news day!