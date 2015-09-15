ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Premieres "Treat Her Right" Music Video

ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons has premiered a new music video for "Treat Her Right," a track from his upcoming solo album, Perfectamundo, which will be released November 6 via Concord Records.

The album has been described as a bilingual record with "Afro-Cuban flavor."

According to Billboard, Gibbons was invited to Havana last year to perform at the Havana Jazz Festival. He didn't attend the event, but he says Cuban music inspired the new album, which was recorded in his Houston studio and in Los Angeles, Austin and Pontevedra, Spain, with a group of musicians dubbed the BFGs.

"Altogether, the group displays a rare understanding of Cuban music of the pre-revolution 1950s, and is also learned in the rock and metal exemplified by the likes of ZZ Top," says a press release about the album.

