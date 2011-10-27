2011 CMJ Music Marathon Highlights

The CMJ Music Marathon blew through lower Manhattan (and Brooklyn) last week like a private, you-gotta-know-someone monsoon.

With hundreds of showcases, workshops, panels, parties and more happening daily for five days, there was no shortage of fun, talent and good-to-know info.

If you’re into the Indie scene and wanna hang with some of your favorite bands, CMJ is a must. Clubs, hotel lobbies, concert venues and even the Union Square Puma store hosted ongoing musical treats with "walk up and say hey" accessibility.

If you’re gonna put CMJ on your calendar for next year, some thoughts:

1. Comfortable shoes. Yep, sad but true. After all, you are traipsing all over the city in search of that awesome musical morsal.

2. The panels hosted at the NYU Kimmel Center offer not only really great information from experienced professionals; they also provide the opportunity to shake hands and have a chat with people who probably wouldn’t normally return your call (or email).

3. If you really, really want to see that special band, get there early. Arriving late means you either may not be let in at all or you are relegated to the rear of the venue.

4. Check the awesomely organized online schedule of events before you head out … or don’t. Sometimes that random band you just happen upon is the best surprise of the whole thing (That was Waters for me. Loved ‘em and that funky guitar Van played.).

Below are a few pix of my highlights from CMJ 2011. Feel free to share yours!

Laura B. Whitmore is a singer/songwriter based in the San Francisco bay area. A veteran music industry marketer, she has spent over two decades doing marketing, PR and artist relations for several guitar-related brands including Marshall and VOX. Her company, Mad Sun Marketing, represents 65amps, Acoustic Bass Amps, Agile Partners, Guitar World and many more. Laura was instrumental in the launch of the Guitar World Lick of the Day app. She is the lead singer for the rock band Summer Music Project. More at mad-sun.com.

Photos: Laura B. Whitmore