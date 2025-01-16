“After witnessing the terrible destruction caused by the Los Angeles fires, it seems like the wrong time for a party”: DiMarzio pulls out of NAMM 2025 in response to L.A. wildfires

NAMM 2025: Renowned guitar pickup and accessory firm DiMarzio has announced that it will not be attending this year's NAMM show. It joins boutique guitar brand Maybach Guitars in its decision not to participate in the annual trade show due to the devastation caused by wildfires raging across the Greater Los Angeles area, now in their 10th consecutive day.

In a statement shared exclusively with Guitar World, Larry DiMarzio comments, “After witnessing the terrible destruction caused by the Los Angeles fires, it seems like the wrong time for a party. It is with a heavy heart that I've canceled all DiMarzio’s activities related to NAMM 2025.”

So far, only DiMarzio and Maybach Guitars have publicly withdrawn from this year's NAMM, which is still scheduled to take place from January 21 to 25 in Anaheim, California.

According to NAMM CEO John Mlynczak, “Anaheim remains unaffected by the fires, which are located 60 miles northwest. Both Los Angeles International (LAX) and Orange County (SNA, John Wayne) airports have remained fully operational. In addition, all L.A.-based and Southern California NAMM member companies are still planning on attending and exhibiting at the show.”

Mlynczak adds that the NAMM team is in close contact with Visit Anaheim regarding hotel availability for evacuees. While the city has made more than 35 hotels available to those currently displaced, its “considerable distance from the impacted areas” means that many evacuees are currently being housed closer to the L.A. area.

He continues, “We have confirmed with officials that there is ample additional hotel room capacity available for those who are displaced. The 2025 NAMM Show will be able to take place as planned from January 21-25 in Anaheim. This global gathering of the music products industry is about unity, and this year, we unite to support our members impacted by these devastating wildfires.”

NAMM has also committed $50,000 to a relief fund providing needs-based assistance to NAMM members, employees of member companies, music makers, and music education programs affected by the wildfires.