“We believe it is not the right time to gather for an event of this nature when so many are facing hardship”: Boutique guitar brand pulls out of NAMM 2025 in the face of L.A. wildfires

NAMM 2025: Boutique guitar company Maybach Guitars has announced that it will officially be dropping out of this year's NAMM Show. The decision comes during an uncertain time for southern California, and the music industry at large, as wildfires continue to rage across L.A. with no clear signs of stopping.

In a statement shared on social media, the company says, “After careful consideration, we at Maybach Guitars have decided not to attend the NAMM Show this year.

"This was not an easy decision, as NAMM has always been an incredible opportunity to connect with our community, showcase our instruments, and celebrate the music industry.

The statement continues, “However, the devastating wildfires currently raging across California have created a situation that demands responsibility and sensitivity. While Anaheim is not directly affected at this time, the broader impact of these fires on the environment, local communities, and public safety is deeply concerning.

“We believe it is not the right time to gather for an event of this nature when so many are facing hardship. The safety of our team, partners, and the global community is our highest priority.”

A post shared by Maybach Guitars (@maybachguitarsofficial) A photo posted by on

Maybach Guitars states that the team feels it is essential to show solidarity with those suffering as a result of the fires, acknowledging the thousands who have lost their homes and the shelters in need of space and resources.

“Instead, we will find other ways to stay connected with you all and share our passion for music and craftsmanship in the coming months.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Five days ago, NAMM CEO John Mlynczak confirmed that the annual trade show is scheduled to go ahead as planned. In an updated statement, Mlynczak noted that Anaheim remains unaffected by the fires and that both Los Angeles International (LAX) and Orange County (SNA, John Wayne) airports are fully operational.

“We are also in direct contact with our partners at Visit Anaheim regarding hotel availability for evacuees,” he asserts. “Anaheim has graciously made its more than 35 hotels available to those currently displaced, with under 300 evacuees housed at present.

“Due to Anaheim’s considerable distance from the impacted areas, many evacuees are being accommodated in locations closer to the Los Angeles area. We have confirmed with officials that there is ample additional hotel room capacity available for those who are displaced.

“The 2025 NAMM Show will be able to take place as planned from January 21-25 in Anaheim,” he concludes. “This global gathering of the music products industry is about unity, and this year, we unite to support our members impacted by these devastating wildfires.”

For the latest updates, visit NAMM.