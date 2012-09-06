App For Destruction: IK Multimedia AmpliTube Slash

There are plenty of mobile guitar apps to choose from that allow you to play, practice and record for your iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad, but none so far have tapped into using an artist’s signature gear.

Legendary guitarist Slash teamed up with IK Mulitmedia to create AmpliTube Slash, which features models of his signature Marshall amplifiers (JCM Slash & AFD 100) along with some of his signature pedals (Delay, Gate, Octave/Fuzz, Chorus, Booster and Wah/Distortion) used in the studio and for live performances.

Slash was involved in creating the presets that recreate some of his most notable guitar tones, such as “Jungle Delay,” “Paradise Intro” and so much more. These collections of sounds are an excellent springboard to tweak from and create your very own presets. Also included is fully integrated multi-track recorder for capturing song ideas and compositions and a song player allowing you to import songs or backing tracks to jam along to. AmpliTube Slash comes complete with a tuner and metronome.

You’ll need IK Mulitmedia’s iRig guitar interface ($39.99) to plug in and get started but once you’re there, AmpliTube Slash is an extraordinary mobile guitar app. The presets are excellent and offer some of the most killer tones I’ve heard for a practice, recording and performance guitar app.

List Price: $14.99

IK Mulitmedia, www.amplitube.com/slash

