The Oil Slick: Guitar World's New Garage Rock Blog

It's good to appreciate the fine things -- in life and in rock 'n' roll. Things like the understated genius of Radiohead, the depth of The Beatles or the space magic of Pink Floyd.

Then there's music that just makes you want to jump around and break stuff. Songs full of three-chord guitar riffs and pounding drums. Music fit for oil-stained floors and eight-track recordings. Music made for the garage, in the garage.

Garage rock has long held to the tradition of ignoring everything else but the essence of rock. Greats like The Stooges and the White Stripes didn't care for anything but the basics: guitars, drums and a voice. It's a sonic blast of fresh air in today's age of engineering wizardry and Autotune.

This blog is for people who just want a break from the finely produced and smooth modern rock. Those who like it when their guitars snap, crackle and pop, just like their cereal.

We will revisit garage rock creationists like The Stooges while exploring much more contemporary artists like The Dirtbombs, New Bomb Turks, the Gories and, of course, the White Stripes.

Because the genre usually doesn't take itself too seriously (see: The Mummies), neither will this blog. There will be CDs reviewed, artists profiled and (hopefully) interviews conducted, but the lighter side of garage rawk will be explored as well. Accessibility is a major theme for garage rock, which means snobbery has no place and nothing's sacred.

Thankfully, we aren't omniscient and will need help digging up obscure pioneers or artists who are keeping the tradition alive today, so if there's a band that rocks and you want us to know about it, just write or share a YouTube video in the Comments section below.

Garage rock is alive and kicking, and this blog is all about celebrating that, so throw up a horn sign and kick something over.

I give you ... “Jackalope Jesus” by The Goondas: