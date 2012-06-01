The Oil Slick: Three Albums Made for Summer Playlists

Some albums were made to be blared at high volumes while in shorts and hopefully at a beach.

They are the creations that capture the sound of being carefree; party-centric odes to long nights and late mornings, and these three are at the top of the list:

The Arctic Monkeys: Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not

The British group's debut album was widely lauded as one of the best efforts of the year when it was released way back in 2006, and for good reason. The album observes seedy night life and questionable life decisions over hurried guitars and beats catchy enough to inhabit said dance floors. Singer Alex Turner's jaded, clever lyrics are delivered with a casualness that oozes cool. Perfect for summer patios.

Rocket From The Crypt: RFTC

Mixing jazz swagger with garage rock urgency gives this album an immediate approachability. The horns interspersed throughout the ordeal give the package a slick sheen and the tracks blend from one catchy anthem to another, without a pause for breath.

Although the band sadly dispersed in 2005, this album is a classic for warm weather — the frenetic energy perfect for fighting the dog days of summer.

The Eagles of Death Metal: Death by Sexy

Fronted by a former rock critic with guitars (and drums) by prolific Queens of the Stone Age front man Josh Homme, the band makes "bluegrass slide guitar mixed with stripper drum beats and Canned Heat vocals." That alone makes the band deserving to be on this list, but their scorching tunes about partying hard and sleeping light make this album one of the funnest anthems to the night life you're ever going to hear.

Just don't take their lifestyle choice advice to heart or you could be looking at some unintended consequences.

Obviously there are tons of albums appropriate for summer, but these albums make it their mission to get you out into the night and throw one hyperactive song at you after another. Better find a new pair of sandals.

John Grimley writes The Oil Slick blog for GuitarWorld.com.