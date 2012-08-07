Rock Stars: Guitar World Horoscopes, Week of August 6, 2012

Is this the right time to record the rock opera you've been putting off? Should you join that death-metal-bluegrass band? Check in every week with Margaret Santangelo's Rock Stars column.

ARIES: This is the week to rid yourself of negativity that has been plaguing you for months. Your creativity will flow more easily if you remove obstacles and blockages standing in the way of your self-expression. The first step to breaking down these barriers: admitting that you're the one who put them up in the first place.

TAURUS: The tension on the domestic front that has been bringing you down for weeks will finally dissipate this week. Well, it will if you permit it to do so. You stubborn bulls are so adamant about staying with the negative side of the coin that it is often impossible for you to flip the script. This is one of those rare times that you will be able to embrace a positive outlook; it is up to you to take advantage of this opportunity.

GEMINI: Mercury goes direct in your sign this week – on Wednesday. Wednesday is the day of Mercury. This means your ability to communicate –- in language, that is -- will finally return. You will have a lot to say this week; you will add words to your psychic messages. Warning: Such open communication may evoke unexpected responses so be prepared.

CANCER: It is time to let go. “Let go of what?” you say. You know exactly what need to let go of; stop pretending that you don’t. You do realize that we -- as in the rest of us -- all know about those treasured hang-ups you nurture like children. They are not a secret (despite your delusional assumptions). So, as Mercury goes direct in your 12th house of obsession, make the choice to leave the baggage at the curb. You will be able to move on without that heavy load on your back. I promise you -- you will.

LEO: Your personal new year has begin. So what will you accomplish this year? We all know you will party, have fun, socialize and have some more fun. But what of lasting value will you create for future generations? Nothing? Oh, OK. We forgive you, Leo. We forgive you for hoarding all your creative visions to yourself. It’s OK, there are plenty of other artistic visions for us to consume. I hope you get around to leaving something for us at some point in your life. Oh wait, what now? You have something to say? (Finally)

VIRGO: You'd better watch it, Virgo. I know you have accomplished a hell of a lot in the past few months, but you better watch that ego of yours. If you insist on being an egomaniacal fool, you will enjoy yourself for a fleeting moment. And then you will pay for many, many moons to come. Take the easy way out and subjugate that pesky ego of yours before it takes over your entire being.

LIBRA: You have accomplished a lot of hard work in the past few months. It is time to give yourself a pat on the back. And then get back to work. When it comes to being disciplined and getting some serious work done, the stars are now on your side. Now is the time to make a major move.

SCORPIO: Your professional accomplishments are not much to you, granted. Nothing is too much for you, because your standards are so unattainably high. However, this week, it might be a good idea for you to take a break on yourself. All that self-deprecation may appear to be quite evolved and hip to others, however, it is simply destroying your actual self-esteem. We start to believe the lies we tell after a while.

SAGITTARIUS: Zippity do dah, zippity yay. You Sagittarians are always so damned happy, it makes the rest of us mortals cringe. Just in case you didn’t realize that. In any case, you will be able to channel all that exuberance into the accomplishment of one of your ultimate life aspirations this week. Have fun. I mean, we all know you will have just so much fun, after all, you tell us all about all the fun you are having at all times. So, have fun.

CAPRICORN: It is time to exorcise those demons that have been plaguing you, Capricorn. You have the will power and motivation to do it this week and Mars and Saturn team up in Libra, the sign of balance. If you make an effort to rid yourself of negative behavior and deleterious habits that bring you down, you will make progress toward your ultimate goals in the weeks ahead.

AQUARIUS: You, Aquarius, team up? I know most people are not advanced enough in their evolution to qualify to be on your team, but perhaps this week you should go easy on the rest of the herd. If you select a few choice souls to join up on your quest you may be pleasantly surprised with just how receptive and open to your direction they can be.

PISCES: It has been a little difficult to process all of the feelings that are coming over you right now. But don’t worry, you will assimilate them into your being, and they will be of great benefit in the future. Don’t be afraid of those deep inner-messages you are receiving from your soul.

Margaret Santangelo is a New York City-based freelance writer and astrologer specializing in the astrology of rock and roll. She has been a contributor to Guitar World, XXL, CosmoGirl!, Seventeen and other publications over the past 15 years.