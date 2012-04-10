Turisas Tour Blog: Paganfest — America Part III

And we're off! Writing this in Montreal, which is the fourth show on this run.

Things are starting to get organized step by step. Aside from the blown-up stage power transformers and jetlag, it's all going smooth.

What can I say? It's great to be back in the U.S. and Canada! This is our first time headlining here, and it's been really rewarding. The audience reception has been great -- Palladium in Worcester and Gramercy Theatre in New York City have both been sold out, and tonight is gonna be packed as well. We finally have a chance to play a full set too!

I'm feeling good about the tour-- great bands, great audiences and good atmosphere all around.

HUNTRESS are doing a killer job-- really powerful vocals and playing, hot chick singing in King Diamond-esque style, and generally cool dudes.

ARKONA are killing it every night too. Masha's transformation never ceases to amaze me: she's turning from the kind, timid lady to a fierce front-woman in an instant. There's a fair share of a ripping-your-balls-out threat feeling in the air (can't say I wouldn't enjoy that!). We're sharing the bus with them and are aiming to become fluent in Russian in 3 weeks. Let's see how it goes.

ALESTORM are being their silly and entertaining selves every night, and that's good. Our history with them goes back to 2008 when they supported us in the UK. Good guys, and they certainly get the crowd moving.

From Montreal we're heading to Toronto and from there to Cleveland. Watch this space…Actually, scrap that, just make sure you get to see us live!

-- Olli Vänskä

Olli Vänskä plays violin in Turisas. Follow them on their official Facebook page.