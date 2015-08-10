Watch As Luthier Builds the DiResta AK47 Guitar — Video

Below, check out this recently posted clip of the AK47 guitar, aka the Gattar.

The well-shot video is particularly cool because it shows exactly how the guitar was made, from start to finish, including closeups of the tools, wood and construction methods involved in the process.

The guitar was built by Jimmy DiResta, who adds, "I made this AK47 guitar for Wyclef Jean. Enjoy!"

While you're at it, check out this clip of Wyclef Jean—the Haitian/American rapper, singer/songwriter and producer—playing and discussing the DiResta guitar.

For more about DiResta and his guitars, visit jimmy-diresta.squarespace.com.