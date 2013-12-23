Festive Fretwork: 13 Rocking Christmas Songs That Don’t Suck

The holiday season is once again upon us, and you know what that means: It's time to brace yourself for a non-stop barrage of atrocious, agonizing Christmas music.

But not to worry!

Here are 13 kick-ass Christmas songs that will help get you through the rest of 2013 in peace (and in one piece).

For you lovers of the six-string (so, like, everyone reading GuitarWorld.com), we've got you covered! You'll find some festive fretwork from Paul Gilbert, Tony Iommi, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Freddie King, Zakk Wylde and the masked gentlemen of Los Straitjackets (Eddie Angel and Danny Amis)!

Enjoy! See you next year!

Ramones, “Merry Christmas (I Don’t Wanna Fight Tonight)”

Joe Satriani, “Silent Night”

Spinal Tap, “Christmas with the Devil”

Rise Against, “Making Christmas”

Paul Gilbert, “Mt. Fuji Christmas”

Ronnie James Dio and Tony Iommi, “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen”

Tenacious D and Sum 41, “Things I Want”

Steve Vai, “Christmas Time Is Here”

Los Straitjackets, “Feliz Navidad”

Black Label Society, “The First Noel”

The Kinks, "Father Christmas"

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, "Christmas All Over Again"

Freddie King, "Christmas Tears"