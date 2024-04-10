“Playing at the Super Bowl is the easy part. It’s the musical director responsibilities leading up that’s stressful”: Adam Blackstone heads up the biggest gigs on the planet – now with a 5-string Jackson bass named after his grandmother

By Amit Sharma
( Bass Player )
published

The Emmy and Grammy winner has led the musical charge for everyone from Rihanna to Eminem and Justin Timberlake. He explains why he went for Jackson over Fender for his signature bass, what makes five strings essential to his style, and how he leads the band while laying down the groove

Adam Blackstone
(Image credit: Jackson)

Having worked as a Musical Director for mainstream heavyweights like Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Eminem and Maroon 5, it would be fair to say Adam Blackstone is a leading authority when it comes to curating engaging live shows.

The Philadelphia session maestro is accustomed to delivering in high-pressure environments such as the Oscars, the Grammys and – most notably of all – the Super Bowl halftime shows, where he’s overseen performances by Shakira and J-Lo, as well as last year’s headline-making Rihanna set.

Amit Sharma

Amit has been writing for titles like Total GuitarMusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!Metal HammerClassic RockProgRecord CollectorPlanet RockRhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).