“Whether it be Saturday Night Live or the Grammys – this bass has held its own on every stage”: MD to the stars, Adam Blackstone, debuts a signature bass named after his grandmother – the Jackson Gladys Pro Series Concert

You have almost definitely heard Adam Blackstone’s playing, even if you have not heard his name. When a megastar performer needs a bassist and/or MD, he is often the first port of call – and Blackstone has worked with everyone from Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg, through to Alicia Keys, Questlove, Jay-Z and Rihanna.

A virtuoso who’s equally at home playing jazz onstage at the Grammys with Robert Glasper to overseeing the Oscars music, or playing/directing four Super Bowl Half Time shows – Blackstone can now add a signature bass to his list of glittering accomplishments: the Jackson Gladys Pro Series Concert Bass.

The title is in honor of Blackstone’s maternal grandmother Mrs. Gladys Jackson and, after teaming up with the brand of the same name, he has seen fit to pay tribute to the family matriarch.

Of course, given the scale and variety of Blackstone’s workload, he needs a bass that is both a dependable player and highly flexible – and probably not so spiky that it pulls focus from the headliner.

This fits Jackson’s current MO very well, given the firm has been quietly capitalizing on the increasing mainstream acceptance of metal guitar. As such, the Gladys might be made by a traditionally heavy brand, but still looks classy enough to get let into LA’s swankiest parties.

“The Jackson and Fender experience today is coinciding,” Blackstone observes to GW in a forthcoming interview.



“I was excited to be one of the people that represents that through an instrument, because this bass definitely has elements of both. It’s obviously a Fender Jazz-style bass in terms of the design and sound. But it has the souped-up additions you get from a Jackson, which got me really excited.

“I needed something versatile enough to cover every kind of genre, whether that be hip-hip, RnB, country, pop, jazz and beyond. And this definitely can do all of those things!”

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jackson) (Image credit: Jackson)

The Indonesian-made five-string model builds on Jackson’s Fender P-Bass-inspired Concert Bass poplar body and adds a distinctive two-horn scratch-plate across the upper half, plus a black sparkle finish and gold hardware that should catch that big show lighting, nicely.

The black block inlays also offer a nice counterweight to the bold scratchplate and tone down the metal elements of Jackson’s go-to sharkfin design.

Then there’s 34” scale-length custom profile neck, with a 9-16” compound radius fingerboard (in maple) and 22 frets – making for smooth transitions between the tight low-end rhythm fingerings and a more expansive footprint for solo/melodic runs towards the body.

Finally, a pair of custom BBE J-style pickups (named for Blackstone’s brand BBE –BASSic Black Entertainment) and an onboard three-band EQ should offer plenty of tonal flexibility.

Blackstone has opted for the dolphin-style headstock on the Gladys (Image credit: Jackson)

“I feel incredibly blessed to have worked with the Jackson team on bringing this model to life,” says Blackstone.

“When the team came to me with the idea to make a signature bass I knew I wanted to make something that was accessible, looked good, and sounded great. I think we pulled that off and more with this bass.

“I’ve always loved the vintage look of a dolphin headstock so I knew I wanted that shape to be incorporated into the design. I think the gold finishes tie everything together and are a great complement to the black sparkle finish.

The pickups we created work for any style of music and give me that clarity and punch I’m always searching for when I pick up a bass.

“Whether it be Saturday Night Live or the Grammys – this bass has held its own on every stage. I’m thrilled to introduce this model to a new generation of Jackson players and hope they love playing it as much as I do.”

The Jackson Adam Blackstone Gladys Pro Series Concert Bass is priced at $899.

For more information, head to Jackson.