“Being a guitarist requires versatility – you can’t settle on one thing that might not showcase you”: Alena Ciera on what she learned playing with David Byrne and CeeLo Green – and why MIJ Strats rule

By Andrew Daly
published

The session ace checks in to discuss her approach to storytelling via guitar – and American versus Japanese Strats

Alena Ciera
(Image credit: Gene Sizemore)

After playing alongside David Byrne [Talking Heads] and CeeLo Green [Gnarls Barkley], Alena Ciera could’ve gotten a big head. But no, Ciera took those experiences and weaved them within her guitar-driven tapestry, manifesting as her EP, All in My Head.

With hopes of success via authenticity, Ciera dialed in with GW for a brief chat on her past, present and future.

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.