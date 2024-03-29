After playing alongside David Byrne [Talking Heads] and CeeLo Green [Gnarls Barkley], Alena Ciera could’ve gotten a big head. But no, Ciera took those experiences and weaved them within her guitar-driven tapestry, manifesting as her EP, All in My Head.

With hopes of success via authenticity, Ciera dialed in with GW for a brief chat on her past, present and future.

How has working with David Byrne and CeeLo Green affected your approach?

“Working with different artists makes you realize that they require other things, you know? With David, especially, there were a lot of rhythm and lead-based things specific to his American Utopia show; and it was the same with CeeLo. I learned that being a guitarist requires versatility; you can’t settle on one thing that might not showcase you.”

While writing your music, are you meticulous or more free-form?

“I’m somewhere in between. Most of the stuff on All in My Head came from me being home, and an idea would come, and I’d start recording it. I’d draw on experiences, mumble some words, and then nine times outta 10, something that happened in my life would bleed through. My songs are about things I’ve gone through, moments with friends and random moments of spontaneity.”

Every guitarist is trying to convey a message. What’s yours?

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“If you look at a song like Change Your Mind, that’s an example of all I’ve been through. It’s been rough out there as a musician, and that song talks about a lot of the bad stuff. I guess the message is going back, learning how to cope, figuring out how to get through that rough stuff and uplifting my spirit to keep creating.”

Don’t get me wrong – an American Strat can be great, but there’s something about the tone versatility with my Japanese Strat that can’t be matched

What gear are you leaning on most to relay that message?

“I’ve got a Boss GT-1000 [Guitar Effects Processor], which has some solid effects like delay, reverb and a lot of clean tones. I also leaned on my Kemper, which is nice and easy. As for guitars, I love my Japanese Fender Strat. It pairs so well with my [Fender Hot Rod] DeVille. Don’t get me wrong – an American Strat can be great, but there’s something about the tone versatility with my Japanese Strat that can’t be matched.”

What’s next for you?

“I’ll be touring in 2024, and I’m focusing on that. I’ve got more new music I’m working on, but the focus is getting some shows under my belt supporting All in My Head. I’ll put some live footage out there, get on stage with other guitarists and keep pushing myself to do more and achieve my goals.”