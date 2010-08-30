All Shall Perish's Francesco Artusato: Video Lesson

Lesson #4 Update, Nov. 15, 2010:

In the fourth video lesson for Guitar World I going to play and then explain two examples from the song "Chaos and the Primordial," the intro section and the beginning of the solo section.

This is a very technical song with a lot of different parts, time signatures and scales used, and overall with a lot of contrast between very melodic and more groove oriented sections.

This one is going to be the last video for this cycle of Guitar World lessons using material from my solo record.

Thanks again to Guitar World for hosting these lessons and I hope you enjoy it!

Lesson #3 Update, Sept. 27, 2010:

For my third Guitar World lesson I’m going to show you the intro, the verse and the bridge section of the song called Ceased Time. This song has more of a rock type of vibe compared to the rest of the album Chaos and The Primordial and a lot of the parts are based around variations of different drum grooves with a large variety of time signatures and odd meters.

Lesson #1:

In this exclusive video lesson, new All Shall Perish guitarist and Berklee College of Music graduate Francesco Artusato shows you how to play three songs from his all-instrumental solo album, Chaos and the Primordial: "Quantum Tunneling," "The Metamorphosis" and "Layers of Corrosion."

For more information on Francesco and to hear audio samples from his album, head over to his MySpace page.

"Francesco Artusato is a pure talent and definitely an up-and-coming guitarist to keep your eyes on." —Jeff Loomis (Nevermore)

Artusato was born in Italy and is a product of a very musical family. He started playing saxophone at the age of 14 and switched to guitar when he was 19. After graduating Suma Cum Laude from Berklee College of Music in 2006, he relocated to Los Angeles where he has been busy with recording, touring and teaching. His most notable accomplishment to date was being invited back to Boston in 2008 to perform 1st electric guitar for Vuk Kulenovic's "Electric Symphony," a 70 minute massive symphony, sharing the stage with such renowned musicians as Kenwood Dennard on drums (Miles Davis, Sting, Chick Corea) and conducted by Tibor Pusztai.