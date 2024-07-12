“The Strat is a reflection of me – it’s the one thing that’s been consistent in my life”: How her family’s sacrifice started Ana Popovic’s lifelong love affair with the Fender Stratocaster

By
published

The blues guitar virtuoso tells GW how she found her voice through the Stratocaster and shares some of her favorites over the years, including a ’57 reissue that ruined a family vacation

Ana Popovic
(Image credit: Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The Fender Stratocaster has not survived for 70 years as the world’s go-to electric guitar without eliciting profound reactions in those who play it. Take Ana Popovic, the Serbian blues guitar ace, who has become one of those players whose name is synonymous with the instrument.

As part of our celebrations for the Strat’s big 7-0, we sat down with Popovic to hear why she started playing them, and how her very sense of self has become intertwined with the model’s sound.

