“The Strat is a reflection of me – it’s the one thing that’s been consistent in my life”: How her family’s sacrifice started Ana Popovic’s lifelong love affair with the Fender Stratocaster

The Fender Stratocaster has not survived for 70 years as the world’s go-to electric guitar without eliciting profound reactions in those who play it. Take Ana Popovic, the Serbian blues guitar ace, who has become one of those players whose name is synonymous with the instrument.

As part of our celebrations for the Strat’s big 7-0, we sat down with Popovic to hear why she started playing them, and how her very sense of self has become intertwined with the model’s sound.

If this Bergman-esque Persona melding of identities isn’t a profound reaction, we don’t know what is…

What first attracted you to the Strat?

“I grew up in a family with guitars around the house – and good music. My dad is a guitar player, sort of a hobby guitar player. I wanted to play guitar since I was a little girl; I’d look at my dad’s guitars, but I couldn’t touch them. He liked to keep them tidy and clean, and we couldn’t touch any of the instruments, so it was an object of obsession for me growing up.”

Can you remember your first Strat?

“It came when I was 18; I bought a ’73 Strat with my own money that I [had] saved.”

Which of your Strats means the most to you?

“The ’57 reissue I got from my parents means the most to me. I got it when we were really poor. Back in the day, when we were traveling to Holland and the car broke down and we had no money, my dad called a family meeting and said we can’t spend any money on this vacation – or get this guitar.

“But my mom and sister said, ‘We don’t need anything; just get her the guitar.’ That’s how I got my Fiesta Red Strat, which I’ve been playing forever. And about 16 years ago, I got my original ’64 Strat. That’s my road warrior; it’s an amazing guitar, a very inspirational piece. I’ve played it at all my shows since.

And then there’s your custom Strat, too.

“Yes. I’ve got a new one that I hope you heard about; it’s called Foggy. It’s the Mirror Chrome Strat; there’s so much joy… it’s incredible. I love it. I love that I had so much input in making it and that I could have it exactly how I wanted it. It’s tailored to bring something new to my music. I didn’t want to copy any of my other guitars; I wanted something different.”

It’s been an everlasting and inspirational tool for my music

What sets it apart from your other two favorites?

“It has a Seymour Duncan 78 [pickup] in the bridge, and it’s got a warm tone. It’s got a large C-shaped neck and jumbo frets. It’s different from what I had, but not too far out. It’s such a joy to play live; I get so much positive feedback on how it looks and reflects the light… It’s the 70th anniversary of the Strat, so it was the perfect moment for Foggy to come out.”

What does the Strat mean to you?

“It’s been an everlasting and inspirational tool for my music. If there’s one thing that unites all the music I put out throughout the years, it’s a Strat. That’s the glue. The Fender Strat is the glue of my projects, styles and songs. It’s a reflection of me; it’s the one thing that’s been consistent in my life.”