April 2012 Guitar World Out Now: 50 Greatest Van Halen Songs, Randy Rhoads and 50 Chords You Need to Know

The all-new April 2012 issue of Guitar World counts down the 50 Best Van Halen Songs of All Time.

With Van Halen riding high on the release of A Different Kind of Truth, their first new album in 14 years, we celebrate the best tracks in their catalog -- from "Runnin’ With the Devil" to "Tattoo."

Guitar World also presents 50 ways to achieve chordal nirvana. Stop playing those same old chord shapes. These are the most amazing guitar chords -- ever! Buy your issue now!

Other features in this issue:

Randy Rhoads: In 1979, Randy Rhoads had to decide whether to stay with a struggling unknown act called Quiet Riot or join forces with the famous former lead singer from Black Sabbath. The decision wasn’t as easy as you think.

Zakk Wylde Roast: A host of musicians, celebrities and comedians -— including Duff McKagan, Sharon Osbourne and Scott Ian —- turn the heat up on the shred god at Guitar World’s Rock & Roll Roast. The result? A brewtally funny good time.

Winter NAMM 2012: Hundreds of new products were showcased at the NAMM 2012 convention in January. Here’s the gear that most impressed the Guitar World staff.

Soundcheck: Reviews of the Fender EC Series amps, ESP LTD Deluxe EC-1000T/CTM, EVH Wolfgang USA Stealth, Hamer Monaco XT and much more!

