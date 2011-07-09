Asking Alexandria's Newest Album Rocks the Charts

Asking Alexandria wasted little time in following up their first EP, Life Gone Wild, with their second full-length album. Recording for Reckless and Relentless (Sumerian) began in June of 2010 and ended in September, three months before the release of Life. The native-British band teamed up again with producer Joey Sturgis at Sturgis' studio in Connersville, Indiana to record their sophomore LP.

The album's first single, "Morte et Dabo," was released on February 15, 2011. Pre-orders for the album began on March 3. When Reckless was officially released on April 5 it debuted on the Billboard Top 200 at number nine. It peaked on Billboard's Rock Chart at four, and the Hard Rock Chart at two. Reckless moved 31,000 copies in it's first week. Critical reception was postive, with favorable reviews from Allmusic, AlternativePress, and RevolverMagazine.

While the official release contains twelve tracks, special editions released by Hot Topic and Best Buy contain bonus material. The Hot Topic release contains three remixes from Asking Alexandria's debut, Stand Up and Scream, and Best Buy's includes six.

In support of Reckless and Relentless, Asking Alexandria are appearing in this summer's Vans Warped Tour. They will be on the road until the tour's completion on August 14.