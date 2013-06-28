Audio Interview: Children Of Bodom Frontman Alexi Laiho Talks 'Halo of Blood,' His Guitar Playing and Future Plans

Finnish melodic death metal giants Children of Bodom released their eighth studio album, Halo of Blood, June 11 via Nuclear Blast Records, and it's exactly the kind of album the fans have been waiting for.

To be honest, the fans' appetite wasn't quite fulfilled by the band's last two albums, Relentless Reckless Forever and Blooddrunk, but they'll appreciate that Halo Of Blood is more of a throwback to Bodom's earlier days. There's a strong sense of Nordic metal influence shining through the music.

Last month, I spoke to vocalist/guitarist Alexi Laiho at the Nuclear Blast Records office in Los Angeles. We discussed the new album, the development of his guitar playing over the years, his tips for young guitarists, Mayhem Festival, future plans and more. Listen to the 10-minute conversation below, and visit cobhc.com for all things COB.

Andrew Bansal is a writer who has been running his own website, Metal Assault, since early 2010, and has been prolific in covering the hard rock and heavy metal scene by posting interviews, news, reviews and pictures on his website — with the help of a small group of people. He briefly moved away from the Los Angeles scene and explored metal in India, but he is now back in LA continuing from where he left off.