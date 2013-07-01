Audio Interview: Flotsam and Jetsam Guitarist Michael Gilbert Talks New Album, 'Ugly Noise,' Songwriting and Gear

Influential Phoenix-based speed/thrash metal band Flotsam and Jetsam returned to Metal Blade Records for the release of their 11th studio album, Ugly Noise, which came out April 16 in the US.

The album features the return of original members Michael Gilbert on guitar and Kelly David Smith on drums.

I spoke to singer Eric "A.K." Knutson about what it's like having these guys back in the band. You can check out that interview right here. I followed up by speaking to Gilbert, who discussed songwriting, gear and more. Listen to our 13-minute conversation below, and visit the band here for more info.

