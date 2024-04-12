“When I was a kid, I thought bass playing was about throwing up and cutting yourself – I blame Gene Simmons and Sid Vicious”: Bad Religion’s Jay Bentley on his bass-playing influences and the “best-sounding P-Bass he’s ever heard”

By Jonathan Herrera
( Bass Player )
published

Vomit and blood may be punk rock, but it’s not what you might expect from longtime Bad Religion bassist Jay Bentley

Jay Bentley of Bad Religion performs onstage during Punk in Drublic Festival on May 14, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I used to think bass playing was about throwing up and cutting yourself with razor blades,” Jay Bentley told Bass Player back in 2004. Vomit and blood may be punk-rock, but it's not what you'd expect from the longtime bassist of Bad Religion, one of the genre's most celebrated and serious bands. 

“When I was a kid, I thought bass players were the devil; they spit blood and breathe fire. I blame Gene Simmons and Sid Vicious! I thought, damn, playing bass guitar is one hard job! Thank god for the Clash – Paul Simonon was cool, without the razor blades.”

