“Noel Gallagher gave me one of Peter Green’s Gibson Les Pauls. Johnny Marr had given Noel a guitar, and maybe he felt it was customary that he do the same”: Bill Ryder-Jones on his ascent to UK indie rock royalty

By Andrew Daly
published

The former Coral guitarist has gone on to release captivating solo material. He shares stories of recording with Noel Gallagher, tracking solos with Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner, and why he isn’t as good a player as he used to be – but he’s OK with that

Bill Ryder-Jones
(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a teenager, Bill Ryder-Jones was the lead guitarist of The Coral, whose single Dreaming of You was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize in 2002. He didn’t just play guitar on the track – which came off the band’s self-titled debut record – but also played trumpet and nabbed a co-producer credit.

Ryder-Jones stuck with The Coral until 2008 before going solo, taking up session work with Arctic Monkeys’ Alex Turner and launching Yawn Studio, where he produces artists from his hometown village of West Kirby.

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History.