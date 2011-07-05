Black Veil Brides' New Album Debuts Strong

June 14, 2011, marked the release of Black Veil Brides' newest album, Set the World On Fire. Released by Lava Records, the album follows up We Stitch These Wounds, the Hollywood-based quintet's debut. Set the World On Fire was recorded at Pulse Recording Studios in Los Angeles by Velvet Revolver and 30 Seconds to Mars producer Josh Abraham.

The album debuted at number 17 on the Billboard Top 200, with sales driven by the disc's lead singles, "Fallen Angels" and "The Legacy," released May 10 and May 31, respectively. Both singles are accompanied by videos that are reminiscent of Motley Crue's Shout at the Devil-era videos, with post-apocalyptic themes and images. The band, however, has cited Def Leppard's Hysteria as their main production influence.

Originally the album's titular track was to be used in the film Scream 4, but it did not make the final cut. Instead, the song was used in Michael Bay's Transformers sequel, Dark of the Moon.

Along with the title track, "Fallen Angels" and "The Legacy," Set the World On Fire features "New Religion," "Love Isn't Always Fair," "God Bless You," "Rebel Love Song," "Saviour," "Die For You," "Ritual" and "Youth and Whisky." The iTunes album features the bonus track "Smoke and Mirrors," while the pre-ordered album off the BVB Amry website included an introducion video by Black Veil Brides.

Set the World On Fire is the first recording to feature new drummer Christian "CC" Coma. Coma, along with vocalist Andy Biersack, lead guitarist Jake Pitts, bassist Ashley Purdy and guitarist Jinxx are appearing in this summer's Vans Warped Tour in support of the album.