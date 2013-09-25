Book/CD: Learn to Play Warren Haynes' Legendary Licks

This book/CD set — Warren Haynes Legendary Licks — presents the music of guitar hero Warren Haynes.

It includes note-for-note transcriptions from 13 of his songs; detailed performance notes on how to play licks, fills, riffs and solos; an enhanced CD that includes recorded demonstrations as well as software for both Mac and PCs that lets users adjust the tempo without changing the pitch; gear setup instructions so you can match his sound as closely as possible; and more!

Songs include:

Banks of the Deep End

Beautifully Broken

Man in Motion

Rocking Horse

Statesboro Blues

Thorazine Shuffle

... and more.

This 72-page book/CD is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $24.99.