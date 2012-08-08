Break Down Duane Allman's Style and Technique, Step by Step

The lesson book Duane Allman: A Step-by-Step Breakdown of His Guitar Styles and Techniques lets you explore the songs and solos of Southern rock guitar legend Duane Allman.

It is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $22.95.

The softcover book/CD was written by Dave Rubin and features a moving foreword by Duane Allman's daughter, Galadrielle Allman.

Songs covered include "Blue Sky," "Dreams I'll Never See," "In Memory of Elizabeth Reed," "It's Not My Cross to Bear," "Layla," "Leave My Blues at Home," "Little Martha," "Mountain Jam," "(They Call It) Stormy Monday (Stormy Monday Blues)" "Trouble No More (Someday Baby)," "Whipping Post" and more.

For more information or to order, visit the Guitar World Online Store.