Car Bomb Streaming "Third Revelation" Featuring Gojira's Joseph Duplantier

New York City tech metallers Car Bomb have just released the first track from their forthcoming CD w^w^^w^w, which is set to drop on September 25.

This violent, rhythmically intoxicating cut—which features guest growling from Gojira mainman Joseph Duplantier—is sure to incite some off-kilter headbanging. Oh, and just wait for the final breakdown, which sounds like a Mack truck downshifting down the side of a mountain.

Car Bomb is Michael Dafferner (vocals), Greg Kubacki (guitar), Jon Modell (bass) and Elliot Hoffman (drums).