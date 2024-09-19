“There’s so much we are working on, I'd rather keep my eyes forward. We’ll ultimately emerge stronger”: Why Chase Bliss has been forced to discontinue 5 of its finest pedals – and what it means for the firm's future

By
published

The forward-thinking effects specialist ran afoul of UK and EU legislation by using one particular component in five of its most popular pedals

Chase Bliss discontinued pedals
(Image credit: Chase Bliss)

In late August, Chase Bliss introduced the Billy Strings Wombtone pedal – the effects specialist’s first-ever signature stompbox, which revived the cult classic phaser.

At the time, however, it was announced the Wombtone would be a US-exclusive limited-edition run, which would not be available overseas owing to the fact it contained certain Light-Dependent Resistors (LDRs).

Image 1 of 4
Chase Bliss Thermae
(Image credit: Chase Bliss)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.