“It's an honor to do this”: Billy Strings loved Chase Bliss’ discontinued Wombtone so much he started collecting them – now he’s been honored with his very own signature version

By
published

The cult classic pedal finally returns in the form of a Strings signature stompbox, with expression pedal compatibility and a host of new improvements

Chase Bliss Wombtone
(Image credit: Chase Bliss)

Chase Bliss has created its first-ever signature guitar pedal, the Wombtone – an analog, envelope-controlled phaser for bluegrass guitarist Billy Strings.

It marks the return of a long-discontinued Chase Bliss pedal that has since become something of a cult classic, especially in bluegrass circles.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.