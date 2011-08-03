Cover to Cover Discography: The Albums of The Rolling Stones

In a career spanning nearly 50 years, The Rolling Stones have penned many of the most iconic hits in rock 'n' roll, including "Jumpin' Jack Flash," "Start Me Up" and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction."

Equally iconic are the album covers that have continuously kept the Stones at the vanguard of rock 'n' roll imagery.

Below is a visual gallery of The Rolling Stones discography, from the understated band portrait of England's Newest Hitmakers to the glorious live collage from Shine a Light, and all the others, from subtle to provocative, in between.