“We were trying to put blues riffs on dance beats. We wanted to see what happens if you fuse those two worlds”: Meet Daniel ‘Dafreez’ Johnston, the “blues rave-up” pioneer combining folk fingerstyle and EDM

By
published

Teaming classic Strat sounds with tightly sync'd delays in My Baby, Daniel ‘Dafreez’ Johnston is a mercurial guitar talent

Daniel Dafreez Johnston
(Image credit: Peter Lodder)

With the technical skillset of a folk-blues fingerstylist, but the heart, soul and effects rig of a raver, Daniel ‘Dafreez’ Johnston is a rare and interesting breed of guitarist.

He makes up the Kiwi contingent of Dutch/New Zealand trio My Baby, who specialize in creating roots-driven alternative dance music without the use of synth, sequencers or other electronic equipment. Formed in 2012, the lineup is completed by vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Cato van Dijck and drummer Joost van Dijck.

Since graduating university with a degree in English, Ellie has spent the last decade working in a variety of media, marketing and live events roles. As well as being a regular contributor to Total Guitar, MusicRadar and GuitarWorld.com, she currently heads up the marketing team of a mid-scale venue in the south-west of England. She started dabbling with guitars around the age of seven and has been borderline obsessed ever since. She has a particular fascination with alternate tunings, is forever hunting for the perfect slide for the smaller-handed guitarist, and derives a sadistic pleasure from bothering her drummer mates with a preference for “f**king wonky” time signatures.