Dear Guitar Hero: Submit Your Questions for Anthrax's Frank Bello!

Got a question for your favorite guitarist? Let us be your go-between. The concept is easy — you submit your queries and we pass them on to some of the world's greatest guitarists. Only the sharpest and funniest questions will be used.

This month, we're giving you the chance to ask Anthrax bassist Frank Bello anything you want!

Just email your questions to dearguitarhero@guitarworld.com and put "Frank Bello" in the subject line. Remember to include your name in the email body, so you can get credited in the magazine, and impress and annoy your jealous friends!

Watch Bello and Anthrax perform "Indians" live in 1987:

Anthrax - "Caught in a Mosh" live 1991: