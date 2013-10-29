December 2013 Guitar World: Nirvana Members Talk 'In Utero,' Carcass, Fuzz Box Roundup, John Petrucci's New Lesson Column and More

The all-new December 2013 issue of Guitar World is available now!

In the December 2013 issue of Guitar World, we mark the 20th anniversary of Nirvana's masterpiece, In Utero, with a deluxe box-set reissue of the album. Guitar World delivers the gospel according to Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear. For an excerpt of this story, head HERE.

Also, Smear goes under the microscope, detailing how an aimless L.A. punk rocker became a trusted friend of Kurt Cobain, a secret weapon of the Foo Fighters and a frequent performer with Paul McCartney. We also learn about Nirvana's assault on Rome, Italy's papal capital, as recounted by Sub Pop Records cofounder Bruce Pavitt in his new book about Nirvana's 1989 European tour.

The December 2013 issue also features Carcass, who gave up the ghost more than 15 years ago. Now the underground metal legends return from the other side with Surgical Steel, a gut-ripping new album that shows there's life in those bones yet. For an excerpt of this story, head HERE.

PLUS: Stephen Stills and Kenny Wayne Shepherd team up to lead the new blues-rock supergroup, The Rides; Guitar World presents 21 funky pedals; and much more!

Five Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass!

Molly Hatchet - "Flirtin' With Disaster"

Five Finger Death Punch - "Under and Over It"

Nirvana - "Rape Me"

Everclear - "Santa Monica"

Soundgarden - "Black Hole Sun"

