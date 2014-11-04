December 2014 Guitar World: Slipknot, Slash on 'Fire,' Joe Bonamassa, D'Angelico Jazz Box Phenomenon and More

The all-new December 2014 issue of Guitar World is available now!

In the new issue, we feature Slipknot. Between the death and departure of various band members, Slipknot have had a rough few years. With .5: The Gray Chapter, they channel the energy of deceased bassist Paul Gray and return with a brutal but multifaceted album.

Then, Guitar World focuses on Slash. Everyone's favorite hard-rocking riffmaster returns with World on Fire, his new searing-hot album with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.

Next, to celebrate the release of his new album, Different Shades of Blue, Joe Bonamassa invites us over for a look at his ever-growing collection of vintage axes and amps.

Later, Motionless in White have been one of metal's most outrageous and audacious bands. On Reincarnate, they bring their vision into focus and wind up with a killer album.

Finally, read about Electric Wizard. They've been cursed with arrests, accidents and a recent breakup with their label. But with their latest album, Time to Die, the stoner-doomers prove they still have plenty of life left.

PLUS: Tune-ups for Pierce the Veil, Royal Blood, Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats, Lenny Kravitz, Archaon of 1349, Wovenwar, Parquet Courts, Crowbar's Set List, Mr. Big, New EQ The latest and greatest, Lace USA Sensor pickup, Man of Steel, Metal for Life, Acoustic Nation and much more!

Five Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass

Blue Öyster Cult - “Cities On Flame with Rock and Roll"

Trivium - “Strife”

Joe Bonamassa - " The Ballad of John Henry"

W.A. Mozart - “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik"

Bad Company - "Can't Get Enough"

